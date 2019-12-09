PNP says it's committed to integrity, transparency

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In recognition of International Anti-Corruption Day today, the People's National Party (PNP) says it remains committed to promoting integrity and trust in politics.

The party said in a statement that when given the opportunity, it will lead a government, “which repudiates corruption and fosters transparency for the benefit of all law-abiding Jamaicans”.

“It is our belief that without a strong and efficient anti-corruption agency and a commitment from government to engender a climate of integrity, trust and justice, the future of the nation remains at high risk. The party will continue to push for further strengthening and the independence of the nation's anti-corruption mechanisms,” the party said.

It noted that the establishment of the National Integrity Commission, with its investigative and prosecutorial arms, was intended to safeguard the nation from corrupt public officials and to ensure that the people's business is conducted as prescribed by law.

But it added that the International Corruption Perception Index indicates a corruption crisis in Jamaica.

“In the global ranking of 180 countries, Jamaica slipped to 70 in 2018 relative to 68 in 2017. This data highlights Jamaica's continuing decline of its image on the world ranking chart, which is indicative of the administration's ineptness to significantly control public sector corruption,” the PNP said.

And so, the party says its internal integrity commission has ramped up its efforts to ensure that only those who are of the highest integrity go forward to represent the party whether in a by-election, local government election or the general polls.

“Therefore, as we acknowledge Anti-Corruption Day, the PNP restates our commitment to the Jamaican people that we will provide leadership of the highest integrity and trustworthiness, and will administer the country's affairs as a government in whom our citizens can trust and on whom they can depend,” the statement said.