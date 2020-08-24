PNP says its suspending large motorcades, drive-throughs

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) says that in light of the spread of the coronavirus within the population and the increased positive cases it will be immediately suspending its large motorcades and drive-throughs to minimise the potential incidence of large gatherings.

In a statement this morning, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson, said “these activities have proven to be difficult in the enforcement of social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols”.

He said the party's campaign teams across the island would intensify the distribution of voter's guides to electors and continue house-to-house engagement as part of its electioneering exercise.

Additionally, Robinson said it is calling on the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) to provide dedicated lines, seats, and tents at the voting clusters for senior citizens on election day.

It also said the EOJ should that sanitising stations and/or washbasins are made available within the precincts of the polling stations to encourage adherence to the guidelines.

Robinson called on all PNP supporters and Jamaicans in general, to observe the election COVID-19 protocols and ensure that they are safe.

“The present increase in cases is serious, and we want everybody to remain well and be here for the September 3 general election. That can only be achieved by compliance with the health and campaigning protocols as well following guidelines communicated to the public from time to time,” he said.