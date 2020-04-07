PNP says pensioners affected by cash shortage at post offices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on labour and social security, Horace Dalley, says pensioners have not been able to encash pension vouchers for more than a week due to cash flow issues at the nation's post offices and is urging the Government to immediately fix the problem.

Dalley said the shortage has forced many of the nation's elders to leave their homes on numerous occasions to try to get the much-needed cash, only to be told that the post offices are out of funds.

“We cannot ask pensioners to stay at home and do not properly ensure that they are able to take care of themselves,” Dalley said.

“You cannot tell our pensioners that they are allowed to cash two sets of vouchers when you have provided no adequate funding for this to happen. This is unacceptable,” he continued.

He noted that pensioners rely on the monthly payments to purchase basic food and essential items and it cannot be reasonable to have them trekking to and from the post offices to no avail.

“The majority cannot afford to do bulk purchases and without their pensions they cannot properly prepare for any lock down, as they are required to do. This situation needs to be immediately addressed as it is putting our pensioners at risk,” Dalley said.