PNP says shifting Ministers is not the solution
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) today blasted Prime Minister Andrew Holness for adopting a strategy of “shifting around Ministers, who are guilty of policy breaches to Jamaica House and to new portfolios and keeping them in the cabinet to oversee the same policies.”
At the same time, the party called for the removal of Minister JC Hutchinson from the cabinet for “clear breaches of established procedures”.
The PNP's statement comes after Holness today announced the removal of Hutchinson from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries following controversy over the Holland Estate land deal.
PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson called the Prime Minister's action “unacceptable” noting that it was the second time within a month that a minister involved in controversy has been given a new assignment.
“This was unacceptable and runs counter to Ministerial sanction in the face of wrongdoing, including corruption, nepotism and cronyism,” the party's statement said.
The PNP also added that it “does not regard Ministerial portfolio changes as sanctions and as such these changes should not be considered punishment for wrongdoing. Reshuffles are in keeping with normal Prime Ministerial administrative powers and discretion.”
“First it was Minister Vaz, who was involved in the Holywell protected lands issue, and now Minister JC Hutchinson- involved in a clear act of nepotism concerning the Holland lands- who have been given new responsibilities, despite the Prime Minister acknowledging egregious breaches of policy,” Robinson said.
The PNP General Secretary said “the party wished to register its most forceful repudiation of this method of disciplining or sanctioning of ministers who rightfully ought to be removed from the cabinet.”
Robison said if the Prime Minister refuses to remove Hutchinson from the cabinet, “it can only be assumed that under the principle of collective responsibility, the entire cabinet supports his action and intends to exist with this nauseating scourge of corruption over its head.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy