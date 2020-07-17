PNP says shifting Ministers is not the solution

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) today blasted Prime Minister Andrew Holness for adopting a strategy of “shifting around Ministers, who are guilty of policy breaches to Jamaica House and to new portfolios and keeping them in the cabinet to oversee the same policies.”

At the same time, the party called for the removal of Minister JC Hutchinson from the cabinet for “clear breaches of established procedures”.

The PNP's statement comes after Holness today announced the removal of Hutchinson from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries following controversy over the Holland Estate land deal.

PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson called the Prime Minister's action “unacceptable” noting that it was the second time within a month that a minister involved in controversy has been given a new assignment.

“This was unacceptable and runs counter to Ministerial sanction in the face of wrongdoing, including corruption, nepotism and cronyism,” the party's statement said.

The PNP also added that it “does not regard Ministerial portfolio changes as sanctions and as such these changes should not be considered punishment for wrongdoing. Reshuffles are in keeping with normal Prime Ministerial administrative powers and discretion.”

“First it was Minister Vaz, who was involved in the Holywell protected lands issue, and now Minister JC Hutchinson- involved in a clear act of nepotism concerning the Holland lands- who have been given new responsibilities, despite the Prime Minister acknowledging egregious breaches of policy,” Robinson said.

The PNP General Secretary said “the party wished to register its most forceful repudiation of this method of disciplining or sanctioning of ministers who rightfully ought to be removed from the cabinet.”

Robison said if the Prime Minister refuses to remove Hutchinson from the cabinet, “it can only be assumed that under the principle of collective responsibility, the entire cabinet supports his action and intends to exist with this nauseating scourge of corruption over its head.”