PNP says some banks refusing to encash cheques, calls for BOJ intervention

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Bank of Jamaica to intervene in what it says is the refusal by some commercial banks to encash customers' cheques.

In a statement today, the PNP said it has received complaints from customers that banks are refusing to cash cheques drawn on accounts held at the bank.

“Based on complaints received, the refusal to cash cheques is causing significant inconvenience for customers of those banks. It is also distressing for persons to whom customers draw cheques with the intention of the cheques being negotiated at the bank where the account is held,” Opposition spokesman on finance, Mark Golding, said.

Golding noted that while the PNP supports banks' decision to encourage greater use of electronic and online channels for payment transactions, he said it should not be done in an arbitrary or insensitive way.

“It is unfair and unwise, and quite possibly a breach of the contract governing the bank account, for a bank to adopt a policy of refusing to allow the negotiation and encashment of a cheque drawn on a bank account in which there are cleared funds or an approved overdraft facility sufficient to cover the amount of the cheque,” he argued.

“Cheques are negotiable instruments under the Bills of Exchange Act, and banks should not be issuing cheque books to customers while at the same time precluding the use of those cheques in the customary, lawful manner,” he added.

The spokesman urged the BOJ to take steps to safeguard the interests of depositors who “choose to use cheques in this customary, lawful way".