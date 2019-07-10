PNP schedules anti-corruption vigil for Half Way Tree

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has scheduled an anti-corruption vigil for tomorrow at Mandela Park in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.

The PNP, in a news release this morning, said the decision to host the vigil comes as allegations of corruption across several ministries and public bodies heightens while appropriate action by Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Administration has not been taken.

The PNP said the vigil is expected to see its members from the party's Region Three decrying the system of corruption which has gripped the government.

Region Three comprises Kingston and St Andrew.

The PNP said the vigil is the first in a series of events across the island to bring awareness to the “brazen plundering of the public purse by members of the political executive and their operatives, who are yet to be brought to book”.

The PNP expressed that through its Parliamentary groups and committees it has exposed the allegedly wanton corruption in various ministries and agencies.

The party said these included “…the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of National Security and the Caribbean Maritime University, Petrojam, USF, NESoL, the UDC and through projects such as the $800 million de-bushing programme, the $230 million purchase of used cars for the police that are yet to be delivered in full”.

The party further said all well-thinking Jamaicans must be horrified at the wanton waste of taxpayers' money and the fact that no one is arrested and charged for any of these breaches.