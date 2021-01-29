PNP senator calls for reconvening of National Sports Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on youth and sports, Senator Gabriela Morris is calling for a reconvening of the National Sports Council in tandem with the planned activities for the revitalisation of the sports industry.

“The re-emergence of sports in Jamaica is pivotal to promoting wellness, creating employment, and advancing opportunities for our people. The National Sports Council has not met for almost four years and I believe it would be the most appropriate body to help guide and coordinate the resumption of sporting activities,” Morris said in a release today.

She added that the body is “crucial in establishing short-term and long-term goals for the sector”.

“I urge the ministry to consider providing financial assistance to athletes and sports administrators who have fallen on hard times since the suspension of competitive sports,” Morris continued.

The party also recommended that the council meets and be tasked with ascertaining the shared and individual needs of the various sporting associations.

Morris further called for specific plans to be made in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to ensure a quick and safe start to all sporting activities in Jamaica.