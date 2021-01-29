PNP senator calls for reconvening of National Sports Council
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on youth and sports, Senator Gabriela Morris is calling for a reconvening of the National Sports Council in tandem with the planned activities for the revitalisation of the sports industry.
“The re-emergence of sports in Jamaica is pivotal to promoting wellness, creating employment, and advancing opportunities for our people. The National Sports Council has not met for almost four years and I believe it would be the most appropriate body to help guide and coordinate the resumption of sporting activities,” Morris said in a release today.
She added that the body is “crucial in establishing short-term and long-term goals for the sector”.
“I urge the ministry to consider providing financial assistance to athletes and sports administrators who have fallen on hard times since the suspension of competitive sports,” Morris continued.
The party also recommended that the council meets and be tasked with ascertaining the shared and individual needs of the various sporting associations.
Morris further called for specific plans to be made in conjunction with the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport to ensure a quick and safe start to all sporting activities in Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy