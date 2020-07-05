PNP stands by Lisa Hanna

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) today expressed its full confidence in Member of Parliament for St Ann South East and general election campaign chief spokesperson Lisa Hanna.

The PNP's statement comes as Hanna has been facing criticisms over resurfaced claims of corruption in the handling of constituency funds.

“It was always clear from the original report of the Office of the Contractor General (OCG), three years ago, that Ms Hanna administered her constituency affairs in a manner in keeping with the principles of good governance and in accordance with the rules governing the Constituency Development Fund, and the special employment programme in particular,” the party said in a statement.

The statement noted that the ruling of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) stated that the allegations did not amount to misconduct or abuse of public trust. The DPP's ruling stated “…there was no allegation or evidence that she departed from established procurement procedures or breached the criminal law.

“This is equivalent, in our view, to a full and complete exoneration of Ms Hanna and this matter should now be put to rest,” the party said.

The PNP also added that each person employed through the constituency's Christmas employment programme was paid. It said the St Ann Municipal Corporation implemented, administered and paid all contractors and all procedures were followed.

According to the PNP, “this was the way in which programmes have been implemented over the years, even prior to Ms Hanna's incumbency as a Member of Parliament, thirteen years ago. It has always been the practice that MPs recommend contractors for these types of programmes.

“The recent unwarranted attacks on Ms Hanna by Jamaica Labour Party ministers and spokespersons are designed to create a false equivalency with themselves to divert attention from the litany of corruption issues which plagues its administration, including Petrojam,” the party said.