PNP stands in solidarity with peaceful protesters against George Floyd's killing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) has joined in expressing outrage at the police killing of George Floyd, an African American man in Minnesota, United States.

PNP president Dr Peter Phillips said Jamaicans and African Americans have shared a long and often difficult history as peoples who have been forged in the crucible of slavery.

“For a long time we have been joined together in the struggle against slavery and its effects, racism, and the denigration of people of colour. We recall the works and words of people like Marcus Garvey and Claude McKay, Jamaicans who made their life in America, and who struggled against the effects of racism. When we see African Americans fighting against the continued effects of racism today, we count their struggle as our struggle and we offer them our solidarity and support,” Dr Phillips said in a statement.

He added that for too long the injustice against people of colour has been supported by systemic racism that robs too many of basic human decency, opportunities to advance, and even their incontrovertible right to life.

Meanwhile, PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson said the party stands in solidarity with the increasing mass of peaceful protesters around the world, but especially those in cities throughout the United States proclaiming that “Black Lives Matter”, in support of the movement to end racial discrimination.

He said it is disheartening that despite the many years of struggles and efforts of leaders like Malcolm X, Marcus Garvey, Martin Luther King Jr and others, it is evident that much more is required to fix the entrenched levels of the racial divide in America.

Robinson said many Jamaicans have made the US their home, and it is apparent from some of the images on television and posts on social media that many of them have joined the protesters in the various cities in expressing their disapproval of the continuing racial discrimination and excessive use of force towards members of the black community by law enforcement.

He said while the party stands in solidarity with the protesters in general, it does not condone the violence and destruction of property, which have characterised some of the protests.

The PNP general secretary extended condolences on behalf of the party and Jamaican people to Floyd's family and friends.