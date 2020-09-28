Some PNP women back Golding for party president
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party members Angela Burke-Brown, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland and Joan Gordon Webly are among the female party members who are supporting the candidacy of Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Mark Golding for party president.
The three were by his side as she walked the aisles at teh Jamaica Conference Centre during yesterday's National Executive Council.
“I'm happy to have the commitment of every comrade who is dedicated to the process of rebuilding the party through respect and unity,” said Golding in reference to the outpouring support he received.
As he appealed for votes, he urged the delegates to “consider the role that they need to play in educating, reshaping and reimagining the way in which the organisation will function as a fit for purpose political movement working in the best interest of the people of Jamaica”.
Golding is expected to face MP for South East St Ann Lisa Hanna in the PNP leadership race, the election for which is scheduled for November 7.
