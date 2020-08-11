PNP supporters outside parliament urge PM to 'call it'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A small but confident group of People's National Party (PNP) supporters are now at the intersection of Beeston and Duke streets in proximity to the Houses of Parliament, challenging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to name the date for the next general election when he addresses the Upper House today.
"Call it Andrew, call it," is the cry of the jubilant Comrades.
They are uniform in their view that the PNP will be victorious whenever Jamaicans return to the polls.
In the meantime, the other end of Duke Street, at its intersection with Charles Street, which is the traditional gathering point for Jamaica Labour Party supporters during ceremonial sittings of Parliament, is eerily quiet at this time.
There has so far been no word from the JLP if its ground troops will be out today when many political watchers expect Holness to make the unusual step of announcing the date for a general election in Parliament.
-Arthur Hall
