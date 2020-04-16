PNP supports Gov't IMF financial support request

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it supports the announcement of the Ministry of Finance and Public Service this afternoon that Jamaica is applying to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for financial support during the COVID-19 crisis.

The PNP noted that since February, foreign exchange flows have substantially reduced, with the shutdown of the tourism industry, remittances are under pressure from the main Diaspora countries, and the contraction of demand in the world economy is impacting the bauxite/alumina industry.

The party said the exchange rate has once again come under pressure and the Bank of Jamaica has had to be intervening in the foreign exchange market through auction sales.

“The availability of additional resources from the IMF at this time will help to shore up the country's foreign exchange position, which is critical for the economy to continue to function through this sharp downturn,” PNP spokesman on Finance and Planning Mark Golding said.

“While we agree with this development, we must again reiterate our repeated call that the fiscal support for the CARE (COVID-19 Allocation of Resources for Employees) programme must be substantially increased, as pressure is palpably mounting in the society, and J$10.65 billion (a mere 0.5 per cent of GDP) will clearly not be sufficient to keep the social fabric from unravelling,” he continued.

“We assure the public that the opposition will continue to make constructive suggestions to the Government, in our effort to help the country get through this very difficult period,” Golding said.