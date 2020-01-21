PNP to file censure motion against House Speaker Charles

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition Member of Parliament Julian Robinson is to file a censure motion against House Speaker Pearnel Charles Sr at this afternoon's sitting of the legislature.

Robinson, who represents the St Andrew South Eastern constituency, says the censure motion is relation to the speaker's failure to table the auditor general's report on the scandal-scarred Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) last Tuesday.

Robinson is arguing that under section 29(2) of the Financial Administration and Audit Act the Speaker has “an unconditional duty to cause the report to be laid before the House”, given that the report was delivered to the House of Representatives before last Tuesday.