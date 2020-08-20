PNP to launch “People's Pledge” manifesto today
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it will be hosting a digital launch of its manifesto for the September 3 general election this afternoon.
The party said the manifesto dubbed the “People's Pledge”, will be launched through a webapp which goes live at 2:00pm.
“The Pledge, which will lay out a five-year plan to be implemented by the new PNP administration, will include a COVID-19 Recovery Emergency Plan, which addresses recovery at the macro and personal levels,” a statement from the party read.
“The “People's Pledge” is a bold document which allows all Jamaicans to view the plan for their life and lifestyle. The People's Pledge is a creative multi-dimensional path to build everyone's success,” it added.
Manifesto Committee Chairman, Damion Crawford said, “in that way, the manifesto builds the creativity and independence of the Jamaican people, instead of perpetuating a culture of dependency.”
The PNP said the manifesto was specifically targeted to all groups, including younger Jamaicans who are “already versed in accessing information through digital platforms.”
The manifesto can also be accessed by using the QR Code published in the Candidates' Advertisement on Nomination Day and on the Voters' Guides issued to all electors, the party said.
