PNP to request magisterial recount for Clarendon NW

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is expected tomorrow to file an application for a magisterial recount of the votes cast in Clarendon North Western in the September 3 general election.

Party General Secretary Julian Robinson confirmed the decision to file with OBSERVER ONLINE this afternoon.

The preliminary vote count showed the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) Phillip Henriques winning the seat, with a total of 6,124 votes. The PNP's Richard Azan totalled 6,009 votes; while independent candidate Merrick Cohen got 51.

The results of the final vote count by the returning officers was completed yesterday. It showed the JLP winning the election 48-15, but the EOJ has not yet released the breakdown of the numbers per party, per constituency.