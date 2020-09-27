PNP to select new president on Nov 7

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Delegates of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) will select a new president on Saturday, November 7.

Nominations for the post will be from Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 23.

The announcement was made at today's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the Jamaica Conference Centre by Julian Robinson, the party's general secretary.

Following the party's crushing defeat in the September 3 general election, PNP President Dr Peter Phillips announced that he would be stepping down as leader of the party.