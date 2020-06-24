PNP urges Gov't to push back against US attempt to sanction Cuba

KINGSTON, JAMAICA — The People's National Party (PNP) says it is gravely concerned about the silence of the Jamaican government on the efforts by a United States legislator to introduce a new law targeting countries that have accepted Cuban health care workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP's Shadow Minister of Health, Dr Morais Guy, said he is very troubled by the lack of response from the Holness-led administration which recently invited and accepted the assistance of Cuban health care personnel in the country's current fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and which has not yet repudiated the action by the US Senate to impose sanctions on countries like Jamaica for their engagement with the Cuban medical mission.

Dr Guy said the Cuban people have always stood with the people of Jamaica in challenging times, from the 1970s through to today's COVID-19 pandemic crisis, when over 140 medical professionals arrived from Cuba to bolster our country's response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“Today, the Cuban people and their humanitarian medical mission are under attack from familiar quarters,” Dr. Guy said.

“The Andrew Holness-led administration should make its position clear on the matter on behalf of the Jamaican people by condemning the latest manoeuver to isolate Cuba.

“The current Congressional action is a clear opportunity for the Government of Jamaica to state pellucidly that Jamaica stands with Cuba as we have done in every United Nations' vote condemning the embargo imposed since 1962,” he contended.

Dr Guy said the PNP has noted that Caricom has been called upon to condemn the latest move by the United States Senate.

“This move by the United States Senator is absurd and must be condemned by all sovereign nations, and the Jamaican government must use its diplomatic goodwill to push back against this ridiculous proposal,” Dr Guy said.