PNP urges Gov't to consider Friday for replenishing goods in lockdown
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to include Friday, April 17 as one of the days for residents of St Catherine, which is currently under lockdown, to replenish their goods.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced that the parish would be placed under a seven-day lockdown, commencing Wednesday, April 15. The move follows a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, which moved from 73 to 105 yesterday.
According to the Government 31 of the 32 news cases have been linked to a business processing output entity, with offices located in the parish.
Holness also announced set periods in which residents may replenish their food stock and medication on Wednesday and Saturday.
According to the PNP, this decision will place some peculiar groups at a disadvantage. One such group is those who worship on Saturdays and these would include the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church which is the largest denomination in the island with over 350,000 members.
The PNP said a better approach would be to have Friday as one of the days that individuals can replenish their goods. This, the party suggested, would ensure that all groups in the society get the full two days to do their replenishing.
The PNP also advised the Government that as it moves to implement measures to contain the spread of the disease, that it bears in mind the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens and their religion is fundamental to such consideration.
St Catherine now has the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the island with a total of 36.
The lockdown began at 5:00 am today and will end at 5:00 am on April 22.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy