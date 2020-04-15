PNP urges Gov't to consider Friday for replenishing goods in lockdown

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to include Friday, April 17 as one of the days for residents of St Catherine, which is currently under lockdown, to replenish their goods.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday announced that the parish would be placed under a seven-day lockdown, commencing Wednesday, April 15. The move follows a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, which moved from 73 to 105 yesterday.

According to the Government 31 of the 32 news cases have been linked to a business processing output entity, with offices located in the parish.

Holness also announced set periods in which residents may replenish their food stock and medication on Wednesday and Saturday.

According to the PNP, this decision will place some peculiar groups at a disadvantage. One such group is those who worship on Saturdays and these would include the members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church which is the largest denomination in the island with over 350,000 members.

The PNP said a better approach would be to have Friday as one of the days that individuals can replenish their goods. This, the party suggested, would ensure that all groups in the society get the full two days to do their replenishing.

The PNP also advised the Government that as it moves to implement measures to contain the spread of the disease, that it bears in mind the fundamental rights and freedoms of all citizens and their religion is fundamental to such consideration.

St Catherine now has the highest amount of COVID-19 cases in the island with a total of 36.

The lockdown began at 5:00 am today and will end at 5:00 am on April 22.