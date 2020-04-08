PNP urges Gov't to rethink the use of Bernard Lodge lands

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on Land and Housing, Senator Sophia Frazer Binns says the plans for the development of the Bernard Lodge lands must be reconsidered in light of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to guarantee the nation's food security.

“These lands, which the Government is planning to develop into residential and commercial properties, are some of Jamaica's most prime agricultural lands, and we need our arable land for food production as importation to feed our population will continue to be threatened by presence of pandemic like the one presently evolving,” Frazer Binns said.

“The current COVID-19 pandemic brings the issue of food security into sharp focus. It underscores the urgency with which the Government must act, to alleviate the far-reaching and devastating impact that the lack of food production will have on our nation to feed our own people,” she continued.

Frazer Binns said it is important to re-introduce the philosophy of self-reliance and get ahead of the curve in providing adequate and secure food to our people.

“We must embrace once again the campaign that encouraged Jamaicans to eat what we grow and grow what we eat,” she said.

She noted further that the country is already experiencing the movement of prices on some items and warned the government to take steps to mitigate this emerging situation.

“If nothing is done now, the magnitude of the problem will only increase. The global pandemic will lead to supply shortages and exorbitant prices, especially for Jamaicans who have become so import dependent,” Frazer Binns said.