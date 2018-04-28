PNP urges UWI to allow struggling students to sit exams

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it supports the plea of final year students at the University of the West Indies to be allowed time to settle their outstanding fees and not be barred from sitting examinations due to begin next week.

The students are facing de-registration because of non-payment of fees.

PNP shadow minister of education Reverend Ronald Thwaites in a release today, said it has long been the party's policy and practice to facilitate students, especially those from working class and unemployed families, to have the opportunity of tertiary education.

He recalled that very recently, Minister of Education, Senator Ruel Reid made a similar commitment on behalf of the Government.

Thwaites quoted Reid as stating that “only final year students at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona who have been deemed needy by the university and the Guild of Students or have applied for help through the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB) or Jamaica Values and Attitudes (JAMVAT) programme will receive special relief to clear outstanding arrears.”

The PNP spokesman said the minister's words must be taken seriously.

“These students are not asking for a hand-out. All they are asking is for the university, and by extension, the Government of Jamaica to let them sit their exams, hold their grades and diplomas until full payment of outstanding fees are cleared. This would avoid any disappointment of wasting their study and money already invested,” Thwaites said.

“Last year, the Government intervened and assisted students who were faced with this peril.

“I urge the education minister to intervene with UWI to save the students who are experiencing this challenge of pending deregistration. This is all the more so since the promised arrangements to assist deserving students have not been forthcoming,” he argued.

This annual disruption in the academic life of the students, he said, requires a solution which would remove the associated anxiety and fear of negative life-altering experience.

Thwaites said the issue is very urgent and the PNP is calling on the UWI to relent, and for the Government to intervene.