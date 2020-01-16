PNP urges gov't to table Auditor General's report on CMU

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) is demanding that the Speaker of the House of Representative's table the Auditor General's Special Report on the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

In a statement today the party said that the speaker's failure to table the report on the CMU is a “disturbing” development and “signals the continuation of the administration's effort to cover up the corrupt practices within the government in general and at the institution in particular.”

The CMU report, which was completed by the Auditor General at the end of 2019 examines financial and administrative practices at CMU, which resulted in the arrest of five people, including former Minister of Education, Ruel Reid and the president of the University.

The PNP noted that while a number of other documents were tabled at the first sitting of the House after the Christmas break on Tuesday, the CMU Audit Report was “conspicuously” absent from among the menu of reports revealed to Parliament.

The PNP said that the duty of the Speaker of the House is bound under the Jamaican constitution to cause the tabling of this report.

“He has no authority to delay or prevent the tabling of such reports to the Parliament,” the PNP statement said.

“Section 120, subsection (2) of the constitution states 'The Auditor General shall submit his reports made under subsection (1) to this section to the Speaker who shall cause them to be laid before the House,'” the statement added.

The party said the nation's legislature is obligated to uphold the laws of the land, adding that the delay in tabling the CMU report is “unacceptable and only adds to the view that there is a cover-up.”