PNP urges immediate release of December payment to pensioners

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to immediately release payment to the thousands of Government pensioners who did not receive their pension cheques or deposits for the month of December.

Opposition spokesman of finance, Julian Robinson said, especially in the Christmas season, a delay in the payment spells untold and unnecessary hardship for the pensioners.

"The vast majority of these pensioners depend solely on their pension payment to survive and in particular to purchase food and medication and are now suffering as a result of the non payment of their pension," Robinson said.

Robinson said he knows pensioners who submitted their life certificates for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and received payments for October and November but none in December.

He said the issue needs to be resolved quickly.

The opposition further urged the Government not to prolong the worries of pensioners by waiting until the next payment due date in January 2021 to make the payments.

“Further delay will only cause untold hardship to the pensioners who would have gone two months without receiving a payment,” the shadow minister said.