PNP urges immediate release of December payment to pensioners
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling on the Government to immediately release payment to the thousands of Government pensioners who did not receive their pension cheques or deposits for the month of December.
Opposition spokesman of finance, Julian Robinson said, especially in the Christmas season, a delay in the payment spells untold and unnecessary hardship for the pensioners.
"The vast majority of these pensioners depend solely on their pension payment to survive and in particular to purchase food and medication and are now suffering as a result of the non payment of their pension," Robinson said.
Robinson said he knows pensioners who submitted their life certificates for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and received payments for October and November but none in December.
He said the issue needs to be resolved quickly.
The opposition further urged the Government not to prolong the worries of pensioners by waiting until the next payment due date in January 2021 to make the payments.
“Further delay will only cause untold hardship to the pensioners who would have gone two months without receiving a payment,” the shadow minister said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy