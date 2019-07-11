PNP's anti-corruption vigil underway in Half Way Tree

ST ANDREW, Jamaica—The vigil scheduled by the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) got underway a short while ago in Half Way Tree, here.

PNP supporters have converged at Mandela Park, several bearing placards alongside Senator K D Knight.

One placard listed several scandals which ensued under the current Government, while another called for transparency and accountability.

The PNP, in a news release yesterday, said it would host the vigil to protest allegations of corruption across several ministries and public bodies and the “lack of appropriate action” taken by Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Administration.

The PNP said the vigil is the first in a series of events across the island to bring awareness to the “brazen plundering of the public purse by members of the political executive and their operatives, who are yet to be brought to book”.

More information later.