PNP vows to protect rights of Jamaicans detained under SOE

ST JAMES, Jamaica — General Secretary of the Opposition People's National (PNP) Julian Robinson says he is not surprised that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a state of public emergency in the East Kingston Police Division, because, "It seems to be the only tool that the Government draws on where there are serious levels of crime".

Speaking to reporters a short while ago in Montego Bay, where the PNP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting is in progress, Robinson said the party would be ensuring that the rights of citizens are respected during the enhanced security measure.

"What it (SOE) does is that it allows the security forces to detain persons, and I suspect that it is the main motivating factor for this, so what we will he ensuring is that the rights of individuals are respected and the security forces act in a way that is consistent with human rights, but I don't believe it is the only tool that can control crime," said Robinson.

Holness made the announcement at a press briefing at Jamaica House earlier today .

States of public emergency are already in place in Clarendon, St Catherine, and the St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Andrew South police divisions.

Mark Cummings