PNP wants Gov't to clarify COVID-19 testing guidelines

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Health Dr Morais Guy says the Government must clarify the testing arrangements for persons showing symptoms of COVID-19, to ensure that the reported number of confirmed cases is reflecting the realities across the country.

Dr Guy said this must be done in light of the admission by the Minister of Health and Wellness that adequate testing supplies are in place and that more will come from PAHO soon.

“Specifically, we need to know what quantities of testing material are in place and also when the second batch of testing kits will arrive and in what quantities,” Dr Guy said. He said that while the party supports some of the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus, concerns must be raised about the level of transparency in the reporting of the tested and confirmed cases.

“We support the whole national approach and it is our view that when there is openness and clear and factual information, more people will buy in and support the measures,” Dr Guy said.

He urged the Government to advise the nation about the established criteria for testing.

“There are significant concerns within the country that many persons who have been exposed to confirmed cases have not been tested and have been told to quarantine themselves and wait until symptoms develop. They themselves have complained about this. The Government needs to say who has been tested and if tests are available only for persons who have symptoms and are hospitalised,” he said.

“What of persons who have had very close contact with confirmed persons who might not be presenting with symptoms as yet?”

Dr Guy said the public will be given the impression that the numbers of confirmed cases are lower than they actually are if tests are available only to persons who have the symptoms.

He recommended that daily briefing reports are given at a fixed time, to allay anxieties surrounding the numbers.