PNP wants answers regarding coffee farmers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for St Andrew East Rural Joan Gordon-Webley is calling for immediate answers regarding the US$100 million that the agriculture ministry announced would be coming from the government of China to help Jamaican coffee farmers.

“We want Mr Shaw to… tell the people more about the funds which he said would be given by China for the coffee industry,” Gordon-Webley said.

She noted that the public has not been informed whether the money is intended to be a grant or a loan to the government.

Gordon-Webley, who is also a coffee farmer, said East Rural St Andrew is made up of large coffee growing areas, including the Blue Mountains, and many farmers either live or operate their farms in the constituency and everybody is in the dark.

“If Mr Shaw wants to help coffee farmers he should consult and find out about the serious challenges affecting the sector,” she argued.

Gordon-Webley said that none of the agriculture minister's recent announcements for the industry will help coffee farmers to revive their businesses which have been decimated by low prices, inactive processing plants and lack of coherent policies.