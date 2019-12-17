PNP wants answers regarding coffee farmers
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for St Andrew East Rural Joan Gordon-Webley is calling for immediate answers regarding the US$100 million that the agriculture ministry announced would be coming from the government of China to help Jamaican coffee farmers.
“We want Mr Shaw to… tell the people more about the funds which he said would be given by China for the coffee industry,” Gordon-Webley said.
She noted that the public has not been informed whether the money is intended to be a grant or a loan to the government.
Gordon-Webley, who is also a coffee farmer, said East Rural St Andrew is made up of large coffee growing areas, including the Blue Mountains, and many farmers either live or operate their farms in the constituency and everybody is in the dark.
“If Mr Shaw wants to help coffee farmers he should consult and find out about the serious challenges affecting the sector,” she argued.
Gordon-Webley said that none of the agriculture minister's recent announcements for the industry will help coffee farmers to revive their businesses which have been decimated by low prices, inactive processing plants and lack of coherent policies.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy