PNP wants disaster plan reflecting realities of COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, is calling for a “properly choreographed” disaster management protocol to be put in place and disseminated to the public.
Dr Guy said that this is essential to ensure the safety of Jamaicans, as the nation prepares for the hurricane season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The usual disaster management plan will undoubtedly need to be overhauled so that Jamaicans, especially the vulnerable, are not exposed to the dreaded coronavirus even as they try to secure their families and their properties,” the spokesman said in a statement today.
“Should the island be faced with the threat of a hurricane, existing social distancing protocols will not be adequate to handle the realities of hurricane shelters and the protection of vulnerable citizens and communities,” he added.
Dr Guy called on Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, and Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, to inform the public of the protocol to ensure that vulnerable Jamaicans are not endangered should there be the threat of a severe weather system to the island.
He also said that the Government should immediately begin a public information programme, targeting residents in low lying areas and at-risk communities, to arm them with critical information on safety issues and behaviour ahead of any disaster.
“The state has a responsibility to protect the people, and everything must be done now to prepare the population should the need arise. We cannot sit with our arms folded until a hurricane takes aim at Jamaica to spring into action,” Dr Guy said.
“All practical and effective plans of action must be put in place, and the people properly informed, beginning now. Let us not be caught with our head in the sand,” he added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy