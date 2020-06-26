PNP wants gov't to rethink pre-testing travellers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on Health, Dr Morais Guy, is calling on the government to urgently rethink the decision not to require the pre-testing of people arriving on the island. This, as within the past 12 days, the country has seen a big jump in the number of positive cases of the coronavirus, mainly from people coming into the country.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 67 over the last 12 days, compared to 25 cases over the previous twelve days.

Dr Guy said the increase coincides with the reopening of the country's borders to visitors as well as the continuing controlled re-entry programme, and this upward trend is expected to continue without pre-testing travellers before arrival.

He said Jamaica faces the possibility of visitors turning up at our health facilities to access the limited resources that are available in the already strained health sector.

“If we don't pre-test our visitors, we put our very fragile health sector at further risk as we could easily be placed in a position where we will have to be treating local and imported cases at the same time,” Dr Guy said.

The shadow minister said 60 of the 67 new COVID-19 cases are related to people coming into the country, and over the past two days there were five more cases related to those newly arrived.

“The PNP agrees that the economy cannot remain closed and must be reopened. We agree that tourism is a vital foreign exchange earner to our economy. The government needs to revisit the protocols related to visitors and other persons coming into the country; they must do what is right to protect the citizens of Jamaica. That is what is required,” Dr Guy said.