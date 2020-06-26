PNP wants gov't to rethink pre-testing travellers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on Health, Dr Morais Guy, is calling on the government to urgently rethink the decision not to require the pre-testing of people arriving on the island. This, as within the past 12 days, the country has seen a big jump in the number of positive cases of the coronavirus, mainly from people coming into the country.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 67 over the last 12 days, compared to 25 cases over the previous twelve days.
Dr Guy said the increase coincides with the reopening of the country's borders to visitors as well as the continuing controlled re-entry programme, and this upward trend is expected to continue without pre-testing travellers before arrival.
He said Jamaica faces the possibility of visitors turning up at our health facilities to access the limited resources that are available in the already strained health sector.
“If we don't pre-test our visitors, we put our very fragile health sector at further risk as we could easily be placed in a position where we will have to be treating local and imported cases at the same time,” Dr Guy said.
The shadow minister said 60 of the 67 new COVID-19 cases are related to people coming into the country, and over the past two days there were five more cases related to those newly arrived.
“The PNP agrees that the economy cannot remain closed and must be reopened. We agree that tourism is a vital foreign exchange earner to our economy. The government needs to revisit the protocols related to visitors and other persons coming into the country; they must do what is right to protect the citizens of Jamaica. That is what is required,” Dr Guy said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy