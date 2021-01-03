PNP wants measures outlined for dealing with new COVID-19 strain

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, has called on the government to outline the new measures, if any, that will be instituted to mitigate a possible spread of the variant strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Dr Guy's call comes after health minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday confirmed that four of the samples taken from passengers who arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom tested positive for the mutated strain of the virus.

In a statement today, Dr Guy noted that data from the World Health Organization (WHO) points to the rapid transmission of the new variant.

“The mutating virus would present many challenges to our local authorities because of its high rate of transmission and its prevalence among young people under 20 years old,” he said.

The spokesman urged the government to impose greater restrictions on travel from countries that have confirmed the presence of the variant coronavirus.

He also said that there is a need for a greater level of contact-tracing for those persons who would have encountered someone who tested positive for the variant strain of the virus.

“Considering the new development, the Opposition is calling for a retrospective testing analysis of the samples collected within the past four weeks from visitors arriving from the UK,” he said.

He said these samples should be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing to determine whether they are positive for the mutating virus.