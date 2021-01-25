PNP wants reasons for Bengal Development bond extension

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) has called on the Government to give reasons for the extension of the payment of the $40 million environmental performance bond by Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC.

According to the PNP, the payment was due on January 19, 2021.

In a statement today, Opposition spokesperson on land, environment and climate change, Senator Sophia Frazer Binns, said “this latest move follows the Government's irresponsible use of ministerial powers under the NRCA Act to grant Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC a permit to mine and quarry bauxite, peat, sand and minerals in the Dry Harbour Mountains of St Ann”.

“It is important to note that the Government of Jamaica gave a permit to Bengal Development Ltd, authorising the quarrying of 50 hectares of land in the Dry Harbour Mountain. State regulator, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), as well as other environmental NGOs, objected to the granting of permits to mine in this ecologically fragile area,” the statement read.

“Amidst widespread concerns, the prime minister promised in November 2020 that he would be the first to shut the project down if there were any breaches of the conditions of the permit,” it continued.

The PNP said that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has a duty to tell the public why its failure to pay the bond is not being treated as a breach of the conditions of the permit.

The party also called on Holness to inform the country:

• The reasons given in the request for an extension of the bond payment deadline;

• The basis on which this extension was granted to Bengal Development Limited/Jamaica World LLC; and

• The recourse available if the bond is not paid when this sixty-day extension has expired

“It is troubling and perhaps a sign of things to come, that there are missed deadlines as well as requests for and approvals of extensions at this early stage in the project,” Fraser Binns said.

“The Jamaican people especially the residents living in the area have a right to know the truth about Bengal and if they have the capacity to execute such a project without destroying the pristine environment. The people will suffer most from the ravages this mining will naturally bring,” she added.

Senator Frazer Binns warned that “the projected taxes and a few persons employed will not offset the lasting damage to ecological, hydrological and biodiversity of the area.”

The PNP said it remains unyielding in its commitment to protecting the environment and the health and safety of our people.

“We urge the prime minister to live up to honour his commitment to ensure the enforcement of the terms and conditions of the permit and management of this project in order to minimise the potential damage to our country, and most of all our people who live there.”