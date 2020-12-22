PNP wants travel ban on other countries with mutated COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, says although the People's National Party (PNP) has welcomed and expressed support for the action taken by the government to ban travel from the United Kingdom (UK), enough has not been done to safeguard the Jamaican population from the possible risk of infection from the mutated virus.
Dr Guy, in a statement today, said scientific data had confirmed that the same coronavirus variant, which is responsible for the lockdown in the UK and prompted the widespread travel restrictions, had been detected in the Netherlands, South Africa, Denmark, and at least one case in Australia.
As a result, nationals from these countries have been placed under travel restrictions by several European countries as a precautionary step.
The Opposition spokesman said the protection of the Jamaican population should be paramount and is urging the Government to adopt a more robust plan to guarantee the safety of our citizens.
Dr Guy said the travel ban on the UK is a necessary step but more needs to be done to close all the possibilities of exposure to the new variant strain of the coronavirus.
He is calling on the Government of Jamaica (GoJ) to follow the lead of other countries and immediately impose travel restrictions on the nationals of those countries where the mutated virus has already been detected.
Guy is further calling on the government to tell the country whether the level of cooperation and sharing of information with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and other international partners have revealed any different strain of the coronavirus within the Jamaican population.
The Opposition spokesman said he had taken note of the assessment of multiple experts in the epidemiology of viruses, which have warned that the new variation is a real cause for concern, and they have collectively urged governments to take urgent action. They have further stated that there should be no part of the world that should not be concerned.
“We must now practice what we preach and ensure that the protocols are being adhered to at our ports of entry, including the mandatory quarantine regiment and contact tracing, when necessary,” Dr Guy said.
He reiterated that the PNP would hold the government accountable for the entry of the new strain of the virus into Jamaica.
A string of nations on Sunday began suspending travel links with Britain to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy