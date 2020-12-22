PNP wants travel ban on other countries with mutated COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesman on health and wellness, Dr Morais Guy, says although the People's National Party (PNP) has welcomed and expressed support for the action taken by the government to ban travel from the United Kingdom (UK), enough has not been done to safeguard the Jamaican population from the possible risk of infection from the mutated virus.

Dr Guy, in a statement today, said scientific data had confirmed that the same coronavirus variant, which is responsible for the lockdown in the UK and prompted the widespread travel restrictions, had been detected in the Netherlands, South Africa, Denmark, and at least one case in Australia.

As a result, nationals from these countries have been placed under travel restrictions by several European countries as a precautionary step.

The Opposition spokesman said the protection of the Jamaican population should be paramount and is urging the Government to adopt a more robust plan to guarantee the safety of our citizens.

Dr Guy said the travel ban on the UK is a necessary step but more needs to be done to close all the possibilities of exposure to the new variant strain of the coronavirus.

He is calling on the Government of Jamaica (GoJ) to follow the lead of other countries and immediately impose travel restrictions on the nationals of those countries where the mutated virus has already been detected.

Guy is further calling on the government to tell the country whether the level of cooperation and sharing of information with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and other international partners have revealed any different strain of the coronavirus within the Jamaican population.

The Opposition spokesman said he had taken note of the assessment of multiple experts in the epidemiology of viruses, which have warned that the new variation is a real cause for concern, and they have collectively urged governments to take urgent action. They have further stated that there should be no part of the world that should not be concerned.

“We must now practice what we preach and ensure that the protocols are being adhered to at our ports of entry, including the mandatory quarantine regiment and contact tracing, when necessary,” Dr Guy said.

He reiterated that the PNP would hold the government accountable for the entry of the new strain of the virus into Jamaica.

A string of nations on Sunday began suspending travel links with Britain to prevent the spread of the new strain of the coronavirus.