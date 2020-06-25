PNP wants update on PetroJam investigation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on science and technology, Julian Robinson, has reiterated his call for an update on the status of PetroJam investigations.

While addressing Parliament yesterday, Robinson noted that it was approximately two years ago since the issue of corruption, cronyism and nepotism at the state-owned oil refinery was first raised.

“However, the time has elapsed, and it is full time the public is brought up to speed on where things stand,” he said.

He noted that the Integrity Commission's Annual Report to Parliament which was tabled in the House in June 2019, under the headline, Investigations Completed for the 2018/2019 Financial Year, stated that “The investigative process and report dealing with matters concerning Petrojam Limited has been completed and is being forwarded to the Director of Corruption Prosecution, pursuant to Section 54 of the Integrity Commission Act.”

“Since then, we have not seen or heard anything about this investigation. While I recognise the limitations placed on the Integrity Commission by the legislation, it is important for the retention of public confidence that an update is provided,” the spokesman said.

He said while he is not seeking any specific details on the investigation, there must be a status update on the progress being made by the Director of Corruption Prosecution.

Robinson said the update is even more necessary, given the resignations of several key individuals from the Integrity Commission.