PNP will not contest a by-election so close to a general election – Gen Sec
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) says it will not be contesting a by-election, to fill the South East Clarendon seat, so close to a general election.
The PNP's statement comes in response to the resignation of the Minister of State for National Security and current Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon, Rudyard Spencer.
In a statement this morning , PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, said that while the party wished Spencer well in his retirement, “his resignation has not been occasioned by any personal or national emergency, but by the political exigencies of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to settle the political wrangling between Senators Pearnel Charles, Jr and Robert Morgan.”
“Jamaica could not, therefore, reasonably be expected to provide the Electoral Office of Jamaica with $30 million to pay for a contrived by election, when general elections, expecting to cost over one billion dollars, are due within months,” Robinson noted.
He added that Prime Minister Andrew Holness, while speaking at a JLP meeting last month, hinted that general elections could be called shortly.
Consequently, the general secretary said, both parties and the EOJ have been preparing for elections.
“The PNP respects the right of the people of South East Clarendon to have Parliamentary representation, but has no intention of following the JLP into this unnecessary and wasteful political exercise which will be a carnival of spending state resources, as were the cases in the two previous by elections,” Robinson added.
The PNP said it will instead focus its attention on general elections.
