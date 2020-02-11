PNP wishes Kari Douglas well

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it is already well advanced in confirming its new candidate for the Trafalgar Division and is committed to retaining the seat in the next local government elections.

The statement follows the decision by Kari Douglas, councillor in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation, to cross the floor to join the ranks of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party.

Douglas said she elected to leave the party after having concerns about the trajectory of the PNP.

The PNP said it wished Douglas well as she embarks on a new phase of her political journey.