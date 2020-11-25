PNP women condemn brutal murder of senior citizen and her grandchildren

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement has condemned the barbaric murder of an 81-year-old woman and her two grandchildren in Tryall Heights, St Catherine on the weekend.

“The movement has again called on the Government to take concrete action to reduce the wanton slaughter of our citizens and particularly our women and children,” the group said in a release.

According to president of the movement, Jennifer Edwards, the resources of the state are misused and the Government is either negligent or misguided in its half-hearted attempts to reduce crime.

She said the failure of this government is evident in the skyrocketing crime rate, and the brutal nature of the incidents while trained security personnel are sitting aimlessly at checkpoints on main roads under what is described as ESM (Enhanced Security Measures).

“Our security forces could be better utilised in communities interfacing with residents and non-residents. Instead of three years of SOEs and ZOSOs and ESMs with little to show, community policing would have allowed members of the security forces to have intimate knowledge of the security strengths and weaknesses of various communities. This would place the police in a position to not only be responsive in their role as protectors but to be preventive,” Edwards said.

The women's movement is also calling for a review of the unattached youth programme, as instead of training these persons for work, the Government chose instead to recruit and train them as soldiers and then release them back into communities unemployed and disengaged, Edwards said.

She said too many families are in mourning and as the nation recognises the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, “we deserve and demand a strong response to the wanton criminality. The government must act now in the interest of all”.