PNP's Bunny Witter tries again in Kingston Western

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite three crushing defeats in the past, a confident Joseph "Bunny" Witter has been nominated to contest the Kingston Western constituency on a People's National Party (PNP) ticket.

"Maybe I just love it," Witter responded when asked why he is trying for a seat in which he has suffered crushing defeats in the last three general elections.

With a small but vocal crowd behind him, Witter said he was confident of a better showing this time around.

Witter is slated to face the Jamaica Labour Party's Desmond Mckenzie in the September 3 general election.

Mckenzie is scheduled to be nominated at midday while a representative of the Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party is also expected to be nominated to contest the seat.

Arthur Hall