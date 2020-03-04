PNP's Duncan Sutherland apologises for 'Observer' ploy
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) Caretaker for Clarendon South East, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, has apologised for her role in organising the presence of “observers” at the by-election held Monday in the constituency.
Officials from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) cried foul after several PNP supporters turned up at some of the polling stations in white shirts with the word 'Observer' printed on the backs.
“It is a clear ploy by the PNP to confuse. The party has said its not contesting but its workers have on shirts aimed at confusing the people of South East Clarendon,” Mayor of Port Maria, Richard Creary, who was a polling station monitor on the day, said.
In her statement today Duncan-Sutherland said it was not her intention to interfere in any way or to obstruct the law or legitimate rules and regulations imposed by the Electoral Office.
“The intent was to observe and not disrupt proceedings, while ensuring that my supporters and I were clad in clothing which may be considered as neutral. We had also endeavoured to make it clear that we were not participating in the election. Thus we wore white shirts with the term observer printed on the back,” she said.
Duncan-Sutherland added however, that after listening to feedback surrounding the move, including perspectives from Counsel and electoral officials, she recognised that her actions were inappropriate.
“Consequently, I categorically apologise to the EOJ, the Political Ombudsman and to all well thinking Jamaicans who have expressed concern about this issue. I also hereby reaffirm my commitment to political conduct consistent with fair play and within the rules and regulations which govern our electoral process,” she said.
The JLP's Pearnel Charles Jr defeated independent candidate Dereck Lambert to win the seat which was left vacant after the resignation of former Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer.
The PNP had announced that it would not contest the by-election as it was too close to a general election.
