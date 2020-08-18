PNP's Dwayne Vaz seeks to retain seat in Westmoreland Central

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — At 10:00 am while the nomination centre in Westmoreland Central sat empty, People's National Party (PNP) supporters were out in their numbers at their Rose Street, Savanna-la-Mar base.

Marlene Loney, the sole PNP supporter present at the nomination centre, spoke proudly of incumbent Member of Parliament Dwayne Vaz, who is seeking re-election.

"The PNP is the best party I ever think of. My mother and father vote from slave boy days. Plus Vaz is doing a good job. He builds roads and he built houses for the homeless in the [constituency]. [George Wright, Jamaica Labour Party candidate] shouldn't even go back like how him lose last time! If a me like him mi wouldn't bother challenge him."

Vaz showed up at 10:10am with a massive crowd of supporters including the 10 individuals who will be nominating him.

By 10:20am he was officially nominated as PNP candidate for Westmoreland Central.

