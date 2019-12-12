PNP's Jackson extends sympathy to families of Dover shooting
KINGSTON, Jamaica—People's National Party (PNP) shadow minster of national security Fitz Jackson has extended sympathy to the families of the four murder victims and the five wounded in the vicious gun attack on citizens in Dover, St Catherine on Tuesday night.
In a statement Jackson said the attack has “confounded all Jamaicans because from all appearances it was unprovoked, random and heartless”.
“No one expects that the people of a small rural farming district, far from urban gang violence, would be shot and murdered in such in a senseless fashion,” he said.
Jackson called on the police high command to carry out its investigation swiftly and ensure the perpetrators of the shooting are brought to justice.
He added that this latest shooting, more than any other in recent times, has led to an increase in the fear factor among Jamaicans.
