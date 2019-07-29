PNP's McNeil denies being issued with govt credit card

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former Minister of Tourism and current Shadow Minister of Tourism, Dr Wykeham McNeill is disputing reports in the public domain that during his tenure as Minister of Tourism he was given the facility of a government credit card.

Dr McNeill insisted that for as long as he served in the capacity of government minister during the PJ Patterson and Portia Simpson Miller administrations, he was never in receipt of any government issued credit card.

According to the former minister, a statement from the Ministry of Finance, suggesting that he had used or was issued with a credit card is “grossly erroneous.” He is demanding that his name be immediately removed from that list.