PPV, commercial carrier applications to be done online as of April 15 – Transport Authority
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Transport Authority says beginning April 15, all public passenger vehicle (PPV) road licence and commercial carriers' applications must be completed on the authority's online application portal.
According to the authority the measure is in keeping with the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the island.
It also announced that it has extended deadline for submission of PPV road licence and commercial carriers' applications to May 29.
The authority said it has also waived late fees and will allow new applicants until October 14 to submit police records.
The online application portal can be accessed at www.ta.org.jm. Customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit or prepaid credit cards to make payment.
The authority noted that new and renewal route taxi licence applications will not attract any late fees up to May 29 and these must be done through any of their respective approved route taxi associations.
The authority said persons requiring support with their online application may contact the authority's customer centre at 1-888-991-5687 during the hours 8:30 am to 3:00 pm daily and where necessary the customer care representative will recommend an appointment in office. Persons without an appointment, who attend the authority's offices for these service will attract a penalty of $10,000.
