PPV operators with nearly 1,500 outstanding tickets arrested

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators with a combined total of 1,489 outstanding traffic tickets have been arrested for breaches of the Road Traffic Act, following operations in Kingston and St Catherine today.

Arrested are 40-year-old Roger Bartley, bus operator of Eltham View, Spanish Town, St Catherine who had 1028 outstanding tickets; 39-year-old Andrew Bailey, taxi operator of Tavern Crescent, Kingston 6, who had 272 outstanding tickets; and 36-year-old Duwayne Barrett, taxi operator of Stony Hill, St Andrew who had 189 outstanding tickets.

The police said warrants were issued by the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch for the arrest of the men.

They are to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Traffic Court on Monday.