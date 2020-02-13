PSOJ, JAMP support Christie's appointment to Integrity Commission
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) say the appointment of Greg Christie to the position of executive director of the Integrity Commission will positively contribute to the increased effectiveness of the commission.
Christie will assume the position of executive director on May 18.
He will replace Colonel Daniel Pryce who has served as interim executive director since the commission was established almost two years ago.
The PSOJ said that during his tenure as contractor general, Christie's reputation as well as his demonstrated tenacity and competence make him a suitable selection for this role.
“We acknowledge that the appointment of a permanent executive director is a positive development; however, we encourage the full appointment of the other directors to permanent roles as well as to fill the vacancies that exist on the commission in order to support a more robust approach in executing its mandate,” the PSOJ said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy