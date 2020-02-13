PSOJ, JAMP support Christie's appointment to Integrity Commission

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and the Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP) say the appointment of Greg Christie to the position of executive director of the Integrity Commission will positively contribute to the increased effectiveness of the commission.

Christie will assume the position of executive director on May 18.

He will replace Colonel Daniel Pryce who has served as interim executive director since the commission was established almost two years ago.

The PSOJ said that during his tenure as contractor general, Christie's reputation as well as his demonstrated tenacity and competence make him a suitable selection for this role.

“We acknowledge that the appointment of a permanent executive director is a positive development; however, we encourage the full appointment of the other directors to permanent roles as well as to fill the vacancies that exist on the commission in order to support a more robust approach in executing its mandate,” the PSOJ said.