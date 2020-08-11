PSOJ, Ministry of National Security sign MoU to manage road safety compliance

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ministry of National Security to help boost the country's capacity to effectively manage road safety compliance.

In a statement today, the PSOJ said under the initiative, it will partner with the ministries of National Security and Transport and Mining to form a monitoring committee that will oversee the implementation of agreed targets through the Traffic Ticket Management System (TTMS), the JamaicaEye programme and Noise Abatement Act.

“The aim is to ensure that the TTMS, which will function as a centralised, web-based platform, will provide an improved mechanism for the various stages of traffic ticket management including issuance of tickets, application of payments, court fines and issuing of warrants,” the statement read.

According to the PSOJ, the MoU reiterates the use of JamaicaEye to monitor public spaces across the island and provide increased efficiency in responding to incidents including acts of criminality or accidents.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Dianne McIntosh, said, “we are rolling out these activities that we've set targets to and I think the support given by the PSOJ will help to identify and remove any blocks or gaps.”

“The targets are across sectors and we expect the PSOJ through public-private dialogue to raise awareness, to communicate the issues and remove the blocks,” she said.

PSOJ President Keith Duncan said that the organisation is pleased to build on the existing partnership with the ministry while ensuring that the solutions identified are enforced in a timely manner.

The collaboration between the two entities will also entail strengthening the framework for the Noise Abatement Act along with increased focus on the reduction of fatal road collisions – specifically among motorcyclists.

According to the PSOJ, there have been 76 road fatalities involving motorcyclists as at Wednesday, July 29 in comparison to 83 motorcycle fatalities for the corresponding period last year.

Duncan noted that the partnership is in alignment with the PSOJ's objectives for 2019/20 through its Standing Committee on National Security and Justice.

“We have seen the success of having a private sector led oversight body for the country's economic reform programme and are intent on delivering that same public-private partnership in restoring discipline on our roads through the Traffic Ticket Management System and JamaicaEye,” he said.