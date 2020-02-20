PSOJ CEO resigns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has announced the resignation of Makeba Bennett-Easy from her current position as chief executive officer. She will demit office effective March 25, 2020.

“Mrs Bennett-Easy brought her exceptional organisational development and leadership skills to the PSOJ at a critical juncture. Her contribution has been invaluable to the transformation of the Organisation to adapt to changing trends and shape the current strategy. We will miss her expertise, however, we support her decision to pursue other professional opportunities and wish her continued success,” PSOJ President Keith Duncan, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The outgoing CEO expressed satisfaction with her tenure and reiterated a commitment to support her successor to ensure a smooth transition.

“While I'm excited about this next phase of my professional journey, I must admit that making the decision to leave PSOJ was not easy. My tenure as CEO of the PSOJ has been exciting, dynamic and fulfilling. The organisation is currently poised to boost its advocacy efforts as well as its overall impact on national development and there are some exciting projects to be implemented in the coming months. I will remain onboard until March 25 to prepare for and subsequently facilitate a seamless handover to my successor. I will also remain involved and continue to support the ongoing work of the PSOJ via active participation in working committees, namely, Human Capital Development, Corporate Governance and Gender & Disability Affairs,” said Bennett-Easy.

Bennett-Easy assumed the role of CEO in October 2018, PSOJ said.