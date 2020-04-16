PSOJ COVID-19 response fund gets over J$40M in pledges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Private and corporate donors have committed over J$40 million in the past two weeks to the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund.

The fund seeks to tackle food insecurity and boost health services during the COVID-19 outbreak and will be coordinated by the Council of Voluntary Social Services, a key PSOJ partner.

“We're pleased with the support we have received so far and thank the donors for their proactive response and contribution to helping us get closer to achieving our overall target,” PSOJ President Keith Duncan said.

“We're all negatively impacted by the spread of the virus…but even the smallest donation will help national efforts to minimize the spread of the virus, soften the economic impact and save the lives of our citizens,” Duncan said.

Duncan also welcomed United Way of Jamaica, an affiliate of United Way Worldwide, to the group of private, public and social sector partners leading the charge to raise J$250 million.

The PSOJ said the COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund is open to members of the Jamaican public and the diaspora to contribute. It added that donations are also being sought internationally through a partnership with American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) via credit card, and wire transfer.

The organisation said US based cheques may also be sent to AFJ if the purpose of the donation is duly noted on the document. US based companies and individuals who channel donations through AFJ get the added benefit of a 501 c (3) tax allowance, the PSOJ added.

Locally, individuals or companies who want to do wire transfers are asked to do so through the CVSS account at National Commercial Bank Chequing account number 061052429. Alternately, companies and/or individuals can use the CVSS USD account at JMMB – 006000181484.