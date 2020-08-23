PSOJ appeals to political officials to follow COVID-19 protocols and rules

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is appealing to political leaders and their supporters to follow COVID-19 protocols for campaigning during the election period.

This advice follows the announcement of general elections to be held on September 3 and a recent spike in the COVID-19 cases.

“While it is debatable whether an election should have been called, as it does add further layers of risk, we are grateful that the period of campaigning will be short and that this event will be behind us in a matter of days,” the PSOJ said.

“We, however, appeal to our political leaders and supporters to follow the rules and to heed the advice of our medical health associations; Medical Association of Jamaica [and] Jamaica Medical Doctors Association in observing the protocols for campaigning and election day and to make every effort to use virtual tools to minimise the risk to their supporters and the Jamaican population,” it continued.

The PSOJ noted that as a country, “we have to face this pandemic with united efforts”.

“We will have glitches and missteps as we learn and self-correct in moving through unchartered waters,” the organisation said.

“We absolutely cannot approach this divided as a people. This ongoing fight of the unseen enemy of COVID-19 cannot be politicised. We must be our brothers' and sisters' keeper in ensuring that returning Jamaicans home-quarantine for the prescribed 14 days,” the PSOJ added.