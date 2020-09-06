PSOJ calls for unity and action to handle COVID-19 and crime

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is urging the Government to move “expeditiously” to address the pressing issues facing the country — the COVID-19 pandemic and the longstanding crime disease — now that the general elections are over.

In a release today, the PSOJ said, “We recognise that much work must be undertaken which may require difficult but decisive actions and will necessitate a social consensus with support from the Opposition.

"With the incoming Government's large majority in the House of Representatives, we in the private sector and civil society recognise our critical role in ensuring that the commitments made by the Government to improve the lives and livelihoods of all Jamaicans are met.

“We, along with civil society, will continue to advocate for strong governance and remain vigilant in holding our Government accountable.”

The group noted that as the country enters a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamaicans are experiencing the exponential spread of the virus and increased loss of lives.

“We expect the Government of Jamaica to engage all stakeholders appropriately in creating tangible responses to ensure that the spread of the virus is contained,” it said.

At the same time, the PSOJ encouraged the Government to build on the National Consensus on Crime — a bi-partisan commitment made in August of this year — and begin effecting critical changes to tackle crime, violence and corruption in the country.

The group further encouraged all Jamaicans to maintain personal responsibility in adhering to infection control protocols as “we weather this unprecedented period”.