PSOJ donates PCR test kits to UHWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) recently handed over 500 PCR test kits to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the PSOJ, the kits are compatible with two diagnostic machines recently donated to the UHWI by JPS major shareholder, East West Power Korea (EWP), which have increased the hospital's testing capacity by over 300 per cent.

Medical Chief of Staff at UHWI, Dr Carl Bruce, noted that PCR test kits are the “gold standard” with which other tests are compared.

“It's best to know the status of everyone,” Dr Bruce pointed out. “This test kit is compatible with the machines that can produce results within six hours. This means that clinicians are able to make a decision much earlier, with the aim of starting treatment as early as possible when a positive case is detected.”

He stressed that at no time should the test kits be out of stock, adding that, “This is actually the 'PCR Plus', because it is so quick compared to the older PCR tests.”

Vice President of the PSOJ, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, thanked all the private sector entities that have donated funds which she said has empowered the organisation to continue the pursuit of its overarching theme for the year, “Moving from advocacy to action”.