PSOJ donates PCR test kits to UHWI
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) recently handed over 500 PCR test kits to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) as part of its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the PSOJ, the kits are compatible with two diagnostic machines recently donated to the UHWI by JPS major shareholder, East West Power Korea (EWP), which have increased the hospital's testing capacity by over 300 per cent.
Medical Chief of Staff at UHWI, Dr Carl Bruce, noted that PCR test kits are the “gold standard” with which other tests are compared.
“It's best to know the status of everyone,” Dr Bruce pointed out. “This test kit is compatible with the machines that can produce results within six hours. This means that clinicians are able to make a decision much earlier, with the aim of starting treatment as early as possible when a positive case is detected.”
He stressed that at no time should the test kits be out of stock, adding that, “This is actually the 'PCR Plus', because it is so quick compared to the older PCR tests.”
Vice President of the PSOJ, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, thanked all the private sector entities that have donated funds which she said has empowered the organisation to continue the pursuit of its overarching theme for the year, “Moving from advocacy to action”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy