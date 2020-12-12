PSOJ donating 18 community washstands to help limit COVID-19 spread

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) will be donating 18 washstands to communities islandwide as part of efforts to boost sanitation practices aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.

PSOJ President Keith Duncan made the announcement while speaking during the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID Conversations virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Duncan said the organisation will also donate over 3,000 masks, as well as partner with the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce to decorate hospitals for Christmas.

He pointed out that the decoration exercise aims to “bring some good cheer” to the hard working members of the health sector.

“We are fully supportive and fully behind the public health team. We are definitely working with our members and our employees to get out there, spread the word, and hold our people accountable because if we limit the spread of the virus, then we can increase economic activity, and I think that's what everyone wants,” the PSOJ president said.

Duncan said the organisation has been quite active and working in tandem with the health ministry and Government in the fight against COVID-19.

“The PSOJ, from the outset of the pandemic, has been very involved in this whole effort of finding a balance in terms of developing the protocols, through a local services committee on the COVID Economic Recovery Task Force team,” he said

“We have also raised about $150 million for ventilators, testing kits and PPEs (personal protective equipment)”.

Additionally, he said the PSOJ has also been working with the Diabetes Association of Jamaica, “as we rolled out care packages across the island to over 60 communities and [facilitated] tests for people with underlying conditions”.

Duncan said the PSOJ will continue to sensitise its members to ensure they maintain the COVID-19 protocols.

“We are working with the Human Resource Management Association of Jamaica and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to get that communication out, through employees, into the communities… [and] that's an ongoing effort,” he added.

Duncan encouraged Jamaicans to adhere to the infection control protocols in order to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

“Wear your masks, sanitise, [and] maintain [physical] distance. Let's keep it as quiet a Christmas as possible so that we can ensure that we go into 2021 in a… much better [position], so [that] our children can return to school and we can leave 2020 behind,” he said.